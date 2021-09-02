DCA workers told to comply with new vaccination policy – or stay away

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

The Development Control Authority (DCA) is the latest entity in the country to implement a vaccination policy aimed at stemming the spread of Covid.

From September 6, all unvaccinated employees must present a negative Covid antigen test and take twice monthly tests thereafter.

As for vaccinated workers, the government agency said they will have to present a copy of their Covid-19 vaccination record to be placed on file.

Vaccinated and unvaccinated workers alike who fail to comply will not be permitted to enter the workplace.

The new rules were outlined in a memorandum of understanding from the Chief Town and Country Planner which was addressed to all members of staff.

In the document dated September 1, DCA asked all employees to cooperate in taking steps geared towards reducing the transmission of communicable diseases in the workplace.

“It is critical that employees do not report to work while they are experiencing respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. If this occurs, when reporting back to work, you will be required to present a negative antigen test,” the memo read.

Staff members were also asked to continue to follow health and safety protocols including the washing of hands, cleaning frequently touched surfaces, avoiding sick people and wearing a face mask correctly.

Acting Chief Town and Country Planner Clement Antonio confirmed that the document was circulated to staff yesterday. He told Observer he had nothing to add outside of the information it contained.