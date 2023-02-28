DCA temporarily operating from satellite office

- Advertisement -

The Development Control Authority wishes to inform the public of its services being temporarily offered at the Ministry of Housing, Lands and Urban Renewal Headquarters building located on Friars Hill Road in the vicinity of Jasmine Court effective Thursday 2nd March 2023.

Office hours are between 8:00 am to 4:30 pm on Mondays – Thursdays and 8:00 am to 3:00 pm on Fridays. Should you have any queries, please contact the Applications Department at (268) 464-5223 or the Complaints Department at (268) 464-5267.

Thank you for your patience while the DCA building located at Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board continues to undergo maintenance to ensure the health and safety of the general public and staff.