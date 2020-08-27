Daughter of the soil makes strides, brings recognition to her homeland

Spread the love













Delano Regional Medical Center (DRMC) in California has highlighted the accomplishments of Antiguan medical practitioner, Evelyn Wade, the sister of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Albert Wade.

The hospital recognized Ms Wade for her hard work, humanity, and dedication, a testament that in pursuit of the passion for what one loves, the sky is the limit.

Her family, friends, and the nation of Antigua and Barbuda also congratulate Evelyn; we are proud of you!

Below is the article that DRMC published on Evelyn’s behalf:

“Evelyn Wade began her nursing career in 1988 in her homeland of Antigua, West Indies. She pursued certification in Midwifery and worked as a community nurse-midwife for fourteen years.

“In 2005 she was recruited by Delano Regional Medical Center (DRMC), working first as a Labour & Delivery Registered Nurse for two years and was then promoted to Director of Obstetrics.

“While working full-time, Evelyn continued her education, receiving her Registered Nurse Certified in 2012 and Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2016. In January 2018, she decided to go back and get her master’s degree, focusing on Nurse-Midwifery. Nine months into her master’s program, she was selected as Interim Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) for DRMC, eventually evolving to CNO while doing her master’s program.

“Recently, Evelyn completely her master’s program and passed her boards making her officially a 2020 Masters Graduate.

“Congratulations to our much-loved and appreciated Evelyn for her hard work and dedication to our hospital.

“We’re grateful for her service in leadership.”