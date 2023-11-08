Daughter of prominent businessman remanded after malicious damage conviction

By Latrishka Thomas

Businesswoman Jennifer George-John has found herself in a legal predicament, as she has been remanded to prison following a High Court conviction for malicious damage.

The incident in question transpired on December 18 2020, when George-John, the daughter of the late well-known businessman Cecil George-John, became embroiled in a heated altercation with her former girlfriend following a night out.

This argument escalated upon their return to the ex-partner’s residence in Crosbies and eventually erupted into a physical altercation.

In the aftermath of the scuffle, George-John hurled a brick at her former girlfriend’s vehicle windscreen, before driving her Hummer into the complainant’s Mazda resulting in damage to the rear portion of the vehicle.

During her court appearance on Monday, George-John who is also an event promoter asserted that her actions were taken in self-defence, a claim that Justice Ann Marie Smith ultimately dismissed, finding her guilty of a single count of malicious damage.

As a consequence of the court’s verdict, George-John was remanded into custody until her sentencing, scheduled for November 10.