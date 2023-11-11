Daughter of late prominent businessman ordered to pay $22K restitution and $2K fine

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A victim of malicious damage walked away $22,000 richer yesterday after a judge ordered her ex-girlfriend to reimburse her for serious damages caused to her car.

The funds were handed over to her directly within the courtroom filled with family and friends of the accused, business woman Jennifer George-John.

The accused, the daughter of the late Cecil George-John, got into a heated argument with her former lover at a bar on December 18, 2020.

The dispute intensified upon their return to the ex-partner’s residence, ending in a physical altercation.

In the aftermath of the scuffle, George-John threw a brick at the windscreen of her former girlfriend’s vehicle, and then drove her Hummer into the complainant’s Mazda, resulting in damage to the rear portion of the vehicle.

Represented by attorney Wendel Alexander, George-John denied the charge of malicious damage and faced trial before Justice Ann Marie Smith. She claimed her actions were taken in self-defence.

She was found guilty on Monday and was then remanded to His Majesty’s Prison where she spent the past few days.

During the sentencing hearing, the victim testified about the expenses and debt incurred due to the incident.

George-John’s attorney, after requesting leniency and emphasising his client’s previous good character, invited her to address the court. She took the floor and apologised.

Dr Errol Cort, a former politician, economist and lawyer, testified that he had known the witness since she was a child and had never heard her use indecent language.

He described her as a “loving” and “compassionate” person who acted “completely out of character”.

Pilot Antoine McDonald, a friend of the accused for 15 years, said he has considered her a sister for 14 years. He described George-John as kind and loving, leaving “an imprint on strangers for being the most joyful person in the room”.

Acknowledging that “good people make mistakes,” McDonald vowed to ensure she stays out of trouble.

The judge then ordered George-John to pay the victim $22,000.82 in restitution and an additional $2,000 to the state. The family indicated they could pay the full amount immediately and were invited to hand the money over to the victim in the courtroom.

The woman counted the cash and certified that she received the restitution.