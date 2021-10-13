Daughter of iconic cricketer making ‘strides’ in modelling industry

By Latrishka Thomas

Nineteen-year-old Beyonce Ambrose is more than just the daughter of cricket legend Sir Curtly Ambrose and Bridget Lady Ambrose; she has strut down runways in some of the biggest shows for Fashion Week.

Beyonce started modelling almost a year ago although she never thought that it would have led to a career she’d find herself pursuing full time.

“Modelling was something that never really crossed my mind at all. For me, it was always theatre of course,” she shared.

But the teen, who once lived in Cedar Valley Heights, always followed models like Adut Akech and Anok Yai because “they are young icons and they are inspirations outside of modelling.”

Model Beyonce Ambrose (photo courtesy Vogue Runway)

When Beyonce moved to Atlanta, Georgia, the prospect of modelling struck the forefront of her mind and the passion grew slowly.

“One day, I told my sisters that I wanted to start a modelling career and that I would like to begin the process of submitting digitals. That same night, not even an hour after I explained my plan, I received a text on Instagram from my mother agent [Brigeid Models] wanting to sign me,” she recounted.

Now, Beyonce has modelled for the Spring/Summer 2022 Fashion season in New York for Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Staud, Jonathan Simkai.

In Milan Fashion Week for Tod’s, Sport Max and Marni and Paris Fashion week, for Valentino, Acene Studios, Mônot, Lanvin, AZ Factory.

A highlight of her career was to meet some of her role models like Adut, Gigi Hadid, Cara Taylor, Anok Yai and even walked in a show with super model Naomi Campbell.

Beyonce told Observer that her ultimate goal is to “be who the other models were for [her]”.

“Don’t think because you’re in Antigua, that’s a limitation,” she told other aspiring models.

“There are so many agencies that are international and are willing to sign models worldwide. Make sure you are a person who would be willing to travel. Submit digitals online. A lot of agencies, especially in these times, are doing virtual castings so research and put yourself out there. Putting yourself out there is very important because that’s how they find you as well,” she advised.

Model Beyonce Ambrose (photo courtesy Vogue Runway)

Beyonce juggles her promising modelling career while studying Theater arts at the Georgia State University.

And in addition to being signed to her mother agency called Brigeid Models, she is represented by the talent, branding, public relations and creative agency called Lions Management and recently got signed again to Supreme Management, a model management agency out of Paris.