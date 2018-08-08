Daughter eyes father’s regional crown

New Story

After defeating her father, Trevor “King Zacari” King, and snagging the top spot in the Wadadli Beer Calypso Monarch last Friday, Thalia “Queen Thalia” King is now going after his regional title.

The newly crowned Calypso Monarch will compete against her father in the Leeward Island Calypso Monarch competition to be held in Anguilla this weekend. King Zacari claimed the regional title in 2017.

In a recent interview, the newly crowned monarch explained that she is looking forward to the competition which is slated for August 11.

“I will be going there to do my thing while my father will be going to defend his crown. I am very excited about it,” Queen Thalia said.

The new monarch is expected to compete with one of her winning songs from Friday night, “Cry for Calypso,” however she has decided to drop her second song which is “Steel Pan War.”

“We are going back to the drawing board to find another song. Steel Pan War is a very good song; however, we may not have enough time to prepare adequately,” Thalia said.

She, along with her dad, will leave Antigua for Anguilla sometime this week.

Meantime, Queen Thalia also shared the title of Best Rendered Calypso with her father during last Friday’s competition.

She also won the People’s Choice Award.

Overall, King Zacari placed third, and King Fiah was second.

The Best Social Commentary went to Ge’Eve, who is the Junior Calypso Monarch in the 5 – 12 age group.

Black Mahdi was adjudged the Most Improved Calypsonian and Okra Slime, most humorous.