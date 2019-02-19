Date set for Barbuda Council elections

Barbudans will soon go to the polls as a date has been set for the Barbuda Council elections.

With little over a month left for the two-year notice of the staging of the elections, March 27th of this year was the date announced by the Governor General, Sir Rodney Williams, in a press release yesterday.

According to the Barbuda Local Government Act Cap 44 section 10 and 13 (1)(b), section 20 of the Interpretation Act, Cap 224 and section 10 of the Constitution, only the Governor General can set the date for elections and appoint a Supervisor of Elections on the sister isle.

Lorna Simon has been selected to fill that position.

Calsey Joseph, Freeston Thomas, Jacqui Frank and Sherina Myre are the four individuals running on the Barbuda Peoples Movement (BPM) ticket; while Hesketh Daniel, Kelcina Burton-George, Relton Lynch and Arthur Nibbs were named as candidates for the Antigua-Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP).

March 27th of 2017 was the last Barbuda Council elections.