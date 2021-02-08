Dashboard update

Spread the love













The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) has revealed 11 new laboratory confirmed Covid-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Friday 5th February 2021.

Of the 64 samples processed by MSJMC, 53 were negative and 11 were positive, all e non-imported. Investigations have begun contact tracing and testing are ongoing.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed Covid-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is 299, which is inclusive of 105 active cases.

Meanwhile, three additional persons have been hospitalised and 71 samples are pending.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes