Dashboard Update for September 25th 2020

The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) has revealed no new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 case in Antigua and Barbuda as of Thursday 24th September, 2020 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Thursday 24th September, 2020 with the cut off time of 6pm, twenty-two samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center’s Laboratory which increased the pending results from four to twenty-six.

All twenty-two samples processed by MSJMC yielded negative results and are reflected in the total samples taken and total tested columns of the dashboard.

The four samples which were sent to CARPHA on Wednesday 25th September 2020 are still pending in addition to one hundred and sixty-two samples which were sent to CARPHA earlier today bringing that total to one hundred and sixty-six.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is ninety-eight with three active case.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.