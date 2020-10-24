Dashboard Update for October 23rd 2020

Spread the love













The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed no new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Thursday 22nd October 2020 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Thursday 22nd October 2020 with the cut off time of 6pm, seventy samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center’s Laboratory which increased the pending results from eighty-three to one hundred and fifty-three.

All eighty-three samples processed by CARPHA yielded negative results and are reflected in the total samples taken and total tested columns of the dashboard.

Of the seventy samples processed by MSJMC, sixty-nine were negative and one was positive. The positive result was a repeat test.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda remains at one hundred and twenty-two (122) with twelve (12) active cases.

Meanwhile, thirteen samples were sent to CARPHA earlier today.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.