Dashboard Update for November 15th 2020

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment has received no new reports from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) or the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) as of Saturday 14th November 2020.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda remains at one hundred and thirty-four (134) with three (3) active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect the changes to the pending results, government’s quarantine and self-quarantine columns of the dashboard.