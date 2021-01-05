Dashboard Update for January 4, 2021

Spread the love













The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) has revealed no new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Sunday 3rd January 2021 at 6pm.

All thirty-seven samples processed by MSJMC yielded negative results and are reflected in the total persons tested and total samples taken columns of the dashboard.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda remains at one hundred and sixty (160); which is inclusive of seven (7) active cases.

Meanwhile, twenty-two samples were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) earlier today.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.