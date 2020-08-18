Dashboard Update for August 17th 2020

Spread the love













The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and the Mount St. John’s Medical Center have revealed no new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 case in Antigua and Barbuda as of August 16th 2020 at 6pm.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda remains ninety-three with two active cases.

Meanwhile, thirty-six samples were sent to CARPHA earlier today (August 17th 2020)

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.