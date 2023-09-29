Daryll Matthew: Government prioritising cricket as largest contributor to economy as a sport

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Cricket is the largest contributor to the Antigua and Barbuda economy from a sporting standpoint and, in turn, commands the bulk of government’s support.

This is according to Minister of Sports Daryll Matthew who said cricket generated in excess of EC$30 million in the economy in 2022.

“Cricket, along with sailing but more so cricket, is still the sports that generates the largest amount of economic activity for Antigua and Barbuda. In my budget presentation this year, I indicated that I believe it’s about $37 million that the country generated from cricket and cricket-related activities in 2022, and so it is a sport that we have to pay attention to,” he said.

“Additionally, it is still really the premier sport as it relates to production of professional athletes. When you look at the professional cricketers that we have now and those who have the opportunity to come through, it gives the public a clear recognition and understanding that we have the ability to break through and become professional athletes that could generate tremendous income and earning capacity in cricket,” the minister added.

Apart from its direct impact on the economy, Matthew said the sport also provides opportunities for a vast number of the country’s players to make a living as professionals, which also bodes well for the economy.

Minister of Sports Daryll Matthew (left) poses with CEO of Cricket West Indies, Johnny Grave, as they promoted the hosting of the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in the Caribbean including Antigua and Barbuda (CWI photo)

“If persons were to get curious and go online and Google the net worth of some of our cricketers right now, they would be shocked … and so we believe that investing in cricket and going above and beyond for cricket is something that we ought to do to ensure that more youngsters could get the same type of opportunities for revenue generating ability and to become professional athletes,” he said.

Despite the government’s commitment to cricket, Matthew assured that all sports will get the attention they need. However, he encouraged others to present their plans to the ministry.

“What we encourage the other disciplines to do is to come to us with proposals. What we are doing now with cricket is something that has been going on for years, that we are now taking to another level. For example, the cricketers who used to go to this tournament in Barbados — the Garfield Sobers Invitational, when I became Minister I indicated that … we can go to Barbados every year and have some fun and play some cricket, but where does it get our cricket? What we need is to get them exposure which is why the same funds we use to go to Barbados, we are using those revenues to take them to England,” he said.

“Where cricket is concerned, we have also invested in infrastructure for cricket much more than any other sport; we build stadia, training facilities. The other sports would [say] that we need these things as well but we are not a country with infinite resources and you try to concentrate your resources on the areas where you get the greatest returns,” Matthew added.

Antigua and Barbuda will play host to England later this year when the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium comes alive with two CG United ODIs on 3 and 6 December. The first CG United ODI is a day game starting at 9:30am with the second CG United ODI starting at 1:30pm as a day/night game.

Also, Antigua and Barbuda was named among seven Caribbean countries that will host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 from June 4-30.