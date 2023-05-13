Dame Lorna officially demits office, intends to spend her time ‘relaxing’

- Advertisement -

As is the dream of most employed persons, Dame Lorna Simon intends to enjoy some relaxation now that she has officially retired.

Yesterday was the last day on the job for Antigua and Barbuda’s Supervisor of Elections.

Dame Lorna, who is said to be the country’s longest serving public servant, is retiring after more than 50 years working for government.

She began her tenure in the civil service in 1969 and has been one of the nation’s top elections officers since 2002.

The government had extended the retirement age to 75 for the Supervisor of Elections position but Dame Lorna said she never intended to stay on that long.

“I am tired and I would prefer to leave,” she said.

Dame Lorna – who was awarded Dame Commander, the Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (DCN), in 2020 for her contributions to public service – said she intends to spend her time “just relaxing”, doing what she loves and spending more time with her grandchildren.

However, she added that she will always be willing to assist the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission if the need arises.

To date, no information has been released as to her possible successor, but in February, Simon disclosed that current HR and Training Officer Ian Hughes would be her choice for a replacement.

However, she said the ultimate decision will be left up to parliament.

Hughes, the Assistant to the Supervisor of Elections, has been in the role since 2003 and has represented Antigua and Barbuda overseas. He also led a Caricom election observation mission to the Bahamas in 2021.