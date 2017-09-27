Dallas Cowboys players and owner take a knee before national anthem

The Dallas Cowboys players, staff and owner Jerry Jones took a knee before the US national anthem at Monday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals in a protest against President Donald Trump.

Boos were heard in the stadium before both teams stood and linked arms on their own sidelines for the anthem.

Trump said on Friday that NFL players who fail to stand during the national anthem should be sacked or suspended.

Jones was one of seven NFL owners to donate to Trump’s inauguration.

The US President responded on Tuesday by tweeting: “The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger.

“But while Dallas dropped to its knees as a team, they all stood up for our National Anthem. Big progress being made – we all love our country.”

In widespread protests at the weekend, players responded by kneeling, linking arms or staying in the locker room.

Basketball star LeBron James praised the players who protested against Trump, and accused the US president of “using sports to try and divide us”.

James praised the players’ unity, and said: “The people run this country.

“I’m not going to let one individual, no matter their power, ever use sport as a platform to divide us.

“Sport is so amazing, what it can do for everyone. No matter the shape, size, weight, ethnicity, religion or whatever – people find teams, players and colours because of sport. It brings people together like none other.”

James, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers and has won three NBA championships, campaigned for Hillary Clinton, Trump’s rival, during the 2016 presidential election campaign.

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick was one of the first players to kneel during the national anthem last year, in protest at the treatment of black Americans.