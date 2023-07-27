Daley, Shaw and Stubbs-Green Lead Antigua and Barbuda’s Charge at Commonwealth Youth Games

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Under-18 double gold medalist, Kasiya Daley, and reigning Junior Sportsman and Junior Sportswoman of the Year, Ethan Stubbs-Green and Ellie Shaw, will lead the country’s charge at next month’s Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad.

Ellie Shaw

The trio was named as part of a nine-member team that will represent Antigua and Barbuda in two disciplines, namely track and field and swimming, at the August 4-11 games. Daley will be the country’s male flag bearer while Shaw has been designated the female flag bearer.

Daley, who won gold in both the 100 and 200 meters events at the recently held NACAC Championships, is joined by 17-year-old female sprinter LaNica Locker who won a 200 meters silver and a 100 meters bronze at NACAC. Also making the team is 100 meters bronze medalist at NACAC, Dwayne Fleming.

Geolyna Dowdy, who finished just outside the podium positions in both the 100 and 200 meters events at NACAC and sprinter Cleon Joseph round off the track and field selections. The track and field team will be coached and managed by former national athlete, Heather Samuel Daley.

Joining Shaw and Stubbs-Green on the swim team is Aunjelique Liddie who will swim in the female division and Tivon Benjamin in the male division. J’air Smith has been appointed as manager/coach of the swimming team.

The delegation will be led by former world number two ranked netball goal shoot Karen Joseph who will travel as Chef de Mission, while Eric Henry will serve as Assistant Team Leader and Administrator.

Commonwealth Games Association President, EP Chet Greene and Secretary General, Cliff Williams will also be in attendance.

“Our goal is to assemble a team of true competitors, not just participants. We expect our athletes to showcase their skills and strive for excellence in every event they compete in. Furthermore, we are committed to monitoring their progress and providing ongoing support through a development plan that extends from the CYG to the senior Commonwealth Games in 2026,” said Williams.

“In essence, we aim to retain this group of talented individuals and assist them in reaching their full potential, with the ultimate goal of achieving outstanding performances at the Senior Commonwealth Games in 2026”.

The Commonwealth Youth Games provide an incredible platform for young athletes to gain valuable experience and showcase their abilities on an international stage.

LaNica Locker Dwayne Fleming Ethan Stubbs-Green Geolyna Dowdy (right) and Cleon Joseph (left) Aunjelique Liddie Tivon Benjamin