D’ahri Francis reaches 2000 runs milestone

By Samuel Peters

A number of Antigua and Barbuda’s budding cricketers have been enjoying fruitful performances in the United Kingdom where they represent a number of teams.

One such player is Jennings wicketkeeper batsman D’ahri Francis, who plays for Grantham CC. Francis reached 2000 runs in the UK on the weekend. The right hander only made 18 runs on the weekend but it was enough to get him to the landmark.

Francis has scored six hundreds and seven fifties over the span of two years with a high score of 168 not out vs Nettleham. In the 2023 season he has had 36 dismissals which include 15 catches, 19 stumpings and two runouts.

Meanwhile, Fast bowler Taiem Tonge of Bolans Cricket Club collected 33 wickets at an average of 16.24 during his stint in the UK at the Orpington Cricket Club. He had best figures of four for 43 and a high score of 61. He amassed 174 runs averaging 14.67.

Also, Empire Nation’s Ajahrie Joseph played for the Bingham Cricket Club for the 2023 season and was a great addition. He picked up 35 wickets averaging 16.87 with best bowling figures of five for 51. He also scored 315 runs with a high score of 71.

Jawakie Joseph of CUB Bethesda represented Harrow St Mary’s Cricket Club for the 2023 Season. He collected 18 wickets at an average of 40.72 with best bowling figures of three for 66.