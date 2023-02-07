Daggers hand Coolers first loss, Slam continue winnings ways in D2 action

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Former Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division Two champions Ottos Coolers suffered their first loss of the season after falling to Old Road Daggers 70-67 on Sunday night at the JSC Sports Complex.

Having lost to Coolers in the first round, Daggers came back with a vengeance, stunning the frontrunners in the feature encounter of the double header evening.

Ariel Quallis led the round south team to victory with a game high 32 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and five steals.

Veteran Victor Osbourne assisted, banking 25 points consisting of seven three-point bombers.

Cooler’s Lincoln Weekes had 19 points, Michael Barton, 15 and Javon Simon, 13 points in a losing effort.

Barton also added 20 rebounds to his tally.

Daggers’ win comes a day after they defeated Raeburn Generators United, 90-72.

Quallis had a game high 41 points.

Ezekiel Francois contributed scoring 14 and grabbing 15 rebounds.

United’s Kwame Huntley had 29 points, 17 rebounds and Jesus Lopez 25 points and 12 rebounds.

In the other match played on Sunday night, New Generation Slam trounced Fearless Crew 2, 71-46.

Slam’s Anjis Anthony led all scorers with 23 points. He was assisted by Keady Martin and Shawn Thomas who both had 10 points.

Martin grabbed 10 rebounds and Thomas 17 to contribute to the win.

Tishawn Gage and Daysher Samuel had 13 and 12 points for Fearless Crew.