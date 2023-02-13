Daggers dagger Rebels, Flyers 2 trounce Elites 2

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Old Road Daggers continued their winning streak on Saturday night in their Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division Two match-up.

The round south team defeated Rebels 88-75 at the JSC Sports Complex.

Ariel Quallis led all scorers with 28 points. He topped that off with 11 rebounds and 14 assists.

Also in double figures for the victors were Victor Osbourne, and Kevin Cornwall, who both netted 15 points while their teammate, Ezekiel Francois, had 12 points and 23 rebounds.

Rebels’ Tyndale Telemaque had 20 points and 10 rebounds in a losing effort.

His teammates, Kirwan Peterson, Zuri Nesbitt and Mali Newton contributed, scoring 18, 17 and 12 points respectively.

Newton added 17 rebounds to his tally.

Flyers 2 were also victorious that night trouncing Wadadli Elite 2, 90-53 in the feature encounter of the double-header night.

Andre Edwards led the orange men with 18 points and 21 rebounds.

He was assisted by Sadiq Phillip who had 15 points and 12 rebounds off the bench and Tshawn Lewis who had 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Javonte Daley and Craig Massiah also chipped in for the win scoring 12 and 11 points respectively while for Elites, Azandy Thomas and Orion Seraphine had 14 and 13 points in a losing effort.