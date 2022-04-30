Da Squad stun Paragons; Renegades defeat Storming Lions

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

It was another upsetting night for the defending female volleyball champions, Paragons, as they suffered their second loss of the season, this time to Da Squad, 3-1 in sets on Thursday night.

After winning the first set, 23-25, Paragons could not find an answer to stop the attacking prowess of the ladies in yellow, and were stunned 3-1 in sets, as the YMCA Sports Complex erupted with thunderous cheers from the victors’ fan base.

The Cool and Smooth Da Squad won 23-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18.

Meanwhile, in the male encounter, Renegades defeated Cool and Smooth Storming Lions 3-1 in sets, winning, 25-10,25-11, 25-27, 25-14.

Games will continue tonight as Jets will face North Coast Hardware Starz 2 at 6:30 in the female category while in the male division, Stoneville will battle Michael Freeland Enforcers.