Da Project win crucial final game to earn D1 promotion alongside league winners Ottos Warriors

By Neto Baptiste

Da Project picked up a crucial 76-64 win over Flyers 2 in Division 2 of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) competition on Wednesday, securing promotion alongside league winners, Lower Ottos Warriors, for the 2024/25 season.

Playing in the feature game of a double-header at the JSC basketball complex, Da Project claimed the opening quarter 19-13 before outscoring their opponents 22-15 in the second. Flyers 2 clinched the third quarter 15-14, but the teams were equally matched in the fourth quarter at 21-21.

Veteran Bryan “Hollywood” Matthew led the charge for Da Project, sinking 32 points and grabbing seven rebounds while Nyique Watkins contributed with 11 points. Sadiq Phillip was the leading scorer for Flyers with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Harry Rashaun sank 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

The win pushes Da Project to 21 points and second on the standings, just one point behind winners, Ottos Warriors.

Meanwhile, Wadadli Elite defeated Fearless Crew by 18 points, winning the contest 68-50, also at JSC.

Tamraj Stuart led the charge for Elite with 21 points and eight rebounds, while Orion Seraphine contributed with 16 points and eight rebounds. Jayleyle Joseph and Aiden Christian both had 10 points. Joseph also picked up 16 rebounds while Christian had 12.

Rafiki Harris top-scored with 14 points in a losing effort for Fearless Crew while pulling seven rebounds. Delroy Foster chipped in with 11 points and 14 rebounds off the bench while Ricky Willock sank 14 points.