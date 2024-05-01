Da Project and Ottos Warriors win as basketball’s Division 2 league race heats up

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

There were wins for Da Project and Lower Ottos Warriors as action continued in Division 2 of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABAA) competition on Monday at the JSC basketball complex.

Playing in the opening game of a double-header, Da Project enjoyed a blowout 86-48 triumph over Gray’s Green Phoenix, dominating three of four quarters of the contest to win by 38 points.

Phoenix outscored their opponents 14-12 in the opening quarter before Da Project rebounded to take the next three quarters 29-9, 28-10 and 17-15.

Veteran and former national player Bryan “Hollywood” Matthew led the charge for Da Project, sinking a game high 28 points. He was assisted by Joshua Adams with 15 points and eight assists, while Tyler Jacobs added 10 points to the winning effort.

Tyreke Lewis was the leading scorer for Phoenix with 22 points while grabbing 12 rebounds. Isaac Perez chipped in with nine points and 15 rebounds.

The win moves Da Project to the top of the standings with 17 points after eight wins and one loss while the defeat was Phoenix’s eighth in as many outings as they remain at the bottom of the 13-team standings.

In Monday’s feature contest, Lower Ottos Warriors clinched a three-point victory over Spanish Heat 2, winning 76-73 to remain second on the standings with 16 points.

Ottos Warriors held a slim one-point margin after the first quarter, outscoring Spanish Heat 23-22 with both teams scoring 17 points in the second quarter. Spanish Heat pulled ahead in the third quarter after outscoring the opponents 18-11, but Ottos Warriors sealed the win in the in fourth, outscoring their rivals 25-16.

Lincoln Weekes led the scoring for the victors with 25 points on 10 of 25 shooting while Ariel Quallis sank 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds also in a wining effort. Michael Barton chipped in with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

In a losing effort, Rohland Hamilton picked up 15 points and 10 rebounds for Spanish Heat 2 while Ismeal Palemo and Jesus Emmanuel both sank 14 points. Palemo also grabbed 13 rebounds while Emmanuel pulled 10 of his own.

The loss was Spanish Heat’s second in eight matches as they remain fourth with 14 points.