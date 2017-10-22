D.A.R.F Provides Financial Grants To 15 Students Evacuated From Dominica

The Dominica Antigua Relief Fund -D.A.R.F -has provided 15 students evacuated from Dominica, with financial grants to purchase books, uniforms and articles needed to attend school in Antigua.

The head of the organisation, Darwin Telemaque says the work of the DARF has doubled, as the effort to manage the increasing number of individuals evacuating to Antigua becomes more difficult.

The programme which began with Tropical Storm Erika in 2015 was reenergised last month upon because of the needs that arose after Hurricane Maria.

On Saturday, all 15 students received grants of $500. Already, Telemaque says, more than 40 children have received grants from money collected through fund raisers and individual contributions.

He says the government of Antigua and Barbuda has been supportive of what the organisation is trying to do, and he is now asking private citizens to lend a hand.

Those interested in making a contribution can call 723 5687. DARF is also providing further assistance for families who have taken in Dominicans.