Saturday, 14 August, 2021
Cylone develops to become Tropical Storm Grace

Tropical Cyclone SEVEN develops to become Tropical Storm Grace

Cyclone SEVEN has developed overnight into a small tropical storm, still on a trajectory towards the Leeward Islands.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Grace is moving toward the west near 22 mph. 

The centre of the storm is forecast to move over the Leeward Islands tonight, over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday, and then over the Dominican Republic on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts and strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center.

Weakening is expected early next week as the system interacts with the Greater Antilles.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Montserrat

* Saba and Sint Eustatius

* Sint Maarten

* St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

* British Virgin Islands

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

Interests in the Dominican Republic and Haiti are asked to monitor the progress of this system. Additional watches and warnings will likely be required for this area later today.

