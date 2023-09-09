Cyclists to compete in gruelling King of the Hill race

By Neto Baptiste

Described as one of the most gruelling races of the season, this Sunday’s King of the Hills will test both the strength and endurance of cyclists across Antigua.

Put on by the East Side Raiders Cycling Club, the race takes riders on some of the country’s hilly terrain as they compete to win cash and other prizes.

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cycling Federation (ABCA), St Clair Williams, said the competitors will face a tough course.

“That’s going to cover all the hills on the south side, so we’re going to start at Shirley Heights and finish at Shirley Heights. It’s going to be up Horsford Hill through Liberta, All Saints, Jonas Road and come across Mount Joy. We make a right and then through Potworks Dam and head to Freetown and then to Harmony Hall and make a U-turn, so that will be the turn-around point. We then come back and ride through the back of Freetown, exit Freetown and back down to St Phillips and Newfield. We come back through Bethesda, Christian Hill and then we make our way back up to Shirley Heights, so it’s going to be a hill start and a hill finish,” he said.

However, Williams reassured that the efforts of the cyclists will not be in vain as cash prizes will be up for grabs.

“It’s not going to be a very long race but it is going to be very hard, and I am hoping the guys are going to make it tough for those who weren’t putting in the hard work out there. There will be cash prizes so I am hoping — because when people heard its cash prizes their eyes light up — it’s going to be fierce competition because people are going to want to make sure they get the top spot,” he said.

Sunday’s race is scheduled to pedal off at 8am and carries a registration fee of $20 per member and $50 for non-members.

Registration will take place between 6:30 and 7:30 on the morning of the race.