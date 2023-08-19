Cyclists to compete in gruelling 3-stage race

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Local cyclists are gearing up for the Antigua and Barbuda Cycling Federation’s (ABCF) 3-Stage Race slated to pedal off today.

The event, which will feature three different formats of racing, will push off this morning with an 8.1 miles Individual Time Trial starting at 8am at the Pan Am Base. It continues at 3pm today with a 43.86 miles Criterium also at the Pan Am Base before concluding on Sunday with a 76.8 miles Individual Road Race starting at 8am from the Police Recreation Grounds.

First Vice President of the cycling federation, Derrick Sutherland, pointed to Sunday’s Individual Time Trial as probably the toughest of the three races.

“That is three laps going out from the Police Recreation Grounds and taking you all the way through Collins, down through Bethesda, up to St. James’ Club and back three times. One of the reasons we changed the route was because of road safety and what we want to do is keep the guys on the quietest road that we’ve got on the island and also, not all of it, but some of the best roads on the island and the smoothest roads,” he said.

Sutherland said the body is also anticipating some level of regional participation as cyclists look forward to next month’s Caribbean Cycling Championships.

“One of the reasons why we have it this late is because we’ve got the Caribbean Cycling Championships taking place normally around October time so one of the reasons it’s also an invitational is so that we get the opportunity to test ourselves against some of the elite riders with the OECS islands that would come over and participate in this event,” he said.

The VP went on to add that overseas interest could peak at the last minute.

“One of the things we always do and have done for the past six years is that we send out the invitations to everybody who normally takes part in the race so that is about seven or eight different countries and what has happened in the past is that at the last minute you would see persons showing up to participate in the race and that’s also the same for our local riders as well,” Sutherland said.

Members will pay a registration fee of $20 while there is a $50 non-member registration fee. Participants must complete all three stages of the event in order to medal.