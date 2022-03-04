Cyclists represent flag at Aruba Invitational

Tahje Browne

By Neto Baptiste

Cyclists, Ghere Coates and Tahje Browne, are currently in Aruba where they will fly the Antigua and Barbuda flag in the Velocity Cycling Team Invitational Three-stage event slated for this weekend.

The duo, who hail from the Wadadli Cycling Academy (WCA), were chosen by their club to represent at the annual event and will be accompanied by head of the national federation and president of the WCA, St. Clair Williams who outlined the weekend’s schedule.

“The first race is going to be on Friday at 6:30 pm and that is going to be a criterion race, and then early and bright the Saturday morning at 7:30 am, there is going to be an individual time trial. Sunday morning will be a circuit race and that would conclude the three stages, and what they would do is add all the times together and the overall winner would be the person with the least time,” he said.

Williams expects high level competition at the event, reminding that Aruba has a robust junior programme.

“They have a very good junior programme which they came in third and fourth in the Caribbean Cycling Championships last year. Also, they have a very good elite racing academy over there, and we are hoping we could go over there and do Antigua and Barbuda justice. Mr. Browne is the better rider in our junior cadet section and Mr. Coates is the elite who has been making the rounds last year in 2021,” he said.

Invitations to the event were sent to all clubs in Antigua, but only the Wadadli Cycling Academy responded favorably. All expenses are being handled by the club.