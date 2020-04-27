Cycling Federation postpones National Championships

By Carlena Knight

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a number of sporting events have been forced to either postpone their competitions to a later date or cancel altogether.

The latest local news saw the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) make a decision to postpone their competitions until the time period of July 2020-November 2020 where another decision will be made based on the health conditions at that time.

Another Association, the Antigua and Barbuda Cycling Federation (ABCF) has now also been guided by their world body Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) to push back their National Championships to August 22nd and 23rd 2020.

This news was confirmed by President of the ABCF St. Clair Williams.

“We are all aware of the restrictions and adjustments that have been made in the world over on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. The executive of the ABCF has been closely following information being disseminated by the government’s health officials as well as sport’s governing body-UCI.

“We are fortunate that not many races have been lost from our calendar. We have races scheduled right down till October so there is still hope for an active racing season. Depending on when the government and health officials indicate when sporting events can restart, we will then amend our calendar of events to host as many of the sponsored races.”

The event which was sponsored by Top Ranking was held last year in June.

With this new date, this means that the Subway 3-Stage race which was initially scheduled to occur around that time has now been rescheduled to September 5th and 6th of this year.

Williams however continues to encourage the cycling fraternity to remain positive and hold the faith during this time. He also implored his members to follow all health guidelines and to remain safe.

“In the meantime, I implore the entire cycling fraternity to continue to do what is necessary to maintain fitness.

If you are riding on the road, do so within the stated curfew hours, maintain social distancing, wear a mask when interacting with others [and] watch out for road users [because] they may not be watching out for you.”