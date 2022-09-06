CXC share plans to tackle issue of students leaving school without certification

- Advertisement -

With the increasing number of students leaving school without certification in the Caribbean, the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) has shared plans to mitigate that.

The Citizenship and Technical Education Certificate (CTEC), which is currently being piloted in Montserrat, Jamaica and Guyana, will be the main tool, said CXC Registrar Dr Wayne Wesley.

He was speaking on the matter on Monday at the official launch of the 2022 CXC results in St Lucia.

“That programme is geared towards inculcating a strong moral character and life skills, technical skills that will equip our graduates with the skills necessary to perform in society.

“We are preparing students for the 21st century, to take advantage of the economic opportunities that will come and in so doing experience a better quality of life,” Dr Wesley said.

He continued that the CXC is committed to shaping the future of the region despite the challenges encountered this year, including the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, there is a decline in passes in this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) mathematics and English language exams when compared to previous years.

This is based on data released by CXC on Monday on the performance of students in the May/June 2022 exams.

Only 37 percent of students received a passing grade for mathematics. This represents a five percent decline on 2021 figures.

However, overall results for the annual exams showed an increase in passes.

On the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE) side, there were high pass rates in the core subjects of Caribbean Studies and Communication Studies.

Some 94 percent of students who sat Caribbean Studies earned grades one to five, and 92 percent of students received a passing grade for Communication Studies.