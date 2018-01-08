CXC addresses decline in Caribbean History

The Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) has established a regional committee that will be tasked with recommending ways in which the syllabus for Caribbean History could be revived to make it more attractive to students.

This is in an effort to address the falling numbers of students sitting the exam each year, which the regional examination body highlighted as a major concern in 2016. Myrick Smith, the CXC registrar for Antigua and Barbuda, said, on the weekend, that Alan Cobley, vice chancellor at the University of the West Indies (UWI), received the mandate in December during a meeting of CXC’s council in St. Kitts.

He said delegates at that meeting made several recommendations to improve the syllabus and it is now up to Cobley and his team to determine the next course of action. The recommendations include: making Caribbean History compulsory, pushing governments and education ministries into taking history more seriously and placing more emphasis on training for history teachers.

Smith also suggested that history should become a component of every subject taught in secondary schools.

