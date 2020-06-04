CWI Will Not Hold Declined Invites For England Tour Against West Indies Trio

Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul have opted not to accept invitations for the West Indies tour of England in July.

Veteran batsman Darren Bravo and newcomers Keemo Paul and Shimron Hetmyer will not face any backlash from Cricket West Indies for their decision not to travel to England for the three-Test series in July.

Starting July 8, the West Indies will play three Tests in defence of the Wisden Trophy they won by defeating England 2-1 in the Caribbean in early 2019. However, for reasons that were not made public, all three players declined invitations from CWI to join the squad.

However, according to CWI, they fully respect their decision to choose to do so. “CWI will not hold this decision against these players when considering future selection,” the board said on Tuesday.

The West Indies – 14 squad members and 11 reserves – are expected to arrive in England on June 9 and spend the next four weeks preparing for the series in a bio-secure location intended to protect the visiting players and support staff.

Fast bowler Chemar Holder and middle-order batsman Nkrumah Bonner received their maiden invites to the regional team that also sees Jermaine Blackwood recalled to the squad.

Meanwhile, fast bowlers Shannon Gabriel and Oshane Thomas have been included in the reserve squad who will also make the trip to England. The squad is expected to arrive in England on June 9.

WEST INDIES TEST SQUAD: Jason Holder (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, and Kemar Roach.

RESERVE PLAYERS: Sunil Ambris, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Keon Harding, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Shane Moseley, Anderson Phillip, Oshane Thomas, and Jomel Warrican. (www.sportsmax.tv)