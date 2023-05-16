CWI President says opening academies across the region ‘high on the agenda’

- Advertisement -

President of Cricket West Indies, Dr Kishore Shallow, believes the early success of the West Indies Academy in Antigua has led Caribbean cricket’s governing body to investigate the possibility of opening similar academies around the region.

“That is something that needs to be discussed as well by the cricket development and performance committee. We’ve seen how productive and fruitful the investment in the current emerging program is to date,” Shallow said during a virtual press conference held by CWI on Friday.

The Academy was formed in 2022 and is based at the home of West Indies cricket, the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

The team, comprising young cricketers from around the region, first participated in the 2022 CWI Super50 Cup where they won one match out of six and finished last in Zone B.

Most recently, the youngsters produced an excellent showing to win the inaugural Headley Weekes Tri-Series held between April 19 and May 5 at Coolidge.

“Recently, we saw them playing and dominating against our region professional cricketers in the Headley Weekes Series and there is absolutely no reservation that investment in academies across the region could produce similar results so it is really something high on the agenda,” said Shallow before reminding people that affordability and sustainability will ultimately determine whether or not these plans move forward.

It is obviously a question of affordability and whatever we do, we have to ensure that these programs and systems are sustainable. One for the committee to discuss and send their recommendations to the board. We will also have to get the input from our finance management strategy committee as well,” he added. (www.sportsmax.tv)