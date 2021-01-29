CWI board mulling recommended sanctions in New Zealand breach report

The West Indies squad was barred from training for the remainder of their managed isolation period while in Christchurch following the then-alleged breaches.

By Neto Baptiste

A decision could be made as early as next week as to whether or not West Indies players found guilty of breaching Covid-19 protocols in November of 2020 while in a bubble in New Zealand will face sanctions for their actions.

This is according to CEO of Cricket West Indies (CWI), Johnny Grave, who said in a recent interview on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show that a report prepared by then-team manager Rawl Lewis, detailing the incidents in Christchurch last year, has been sent to the board of directors for their approval.

“He [Rawl Lewis] submitted his report to me a few weeks ago and a summary of that is going to the board of directors with some recommended actions. I think there were 11 incidents reported of which I think eight have been confirmed by the team manager as being valid. I would describe then as minor incidents that produced very little risk but they were still incidents that needed to be dealt with and the team manager and the disciplinary committee from the tour had put forward a recommendation of their action and I would expect the board to approve that,” he said.

Grave said that a number of recommended sanctions are included in the report and that the guilty partners have been informed of the possible punishments.

The West Indies squad was barred from training for the remainder of their managed isolation period while in Christchurch following the then-alleged breaches. The infractions included sharing food and socialising in the hallways of their government-approved hotel.

The situation arose because players from the two separate bubbles of 20 people, which were allowed to train separately, had mixed.