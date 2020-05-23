CWI Begins Hunt For Windies Women Head Coach

The successful candidate will primarily be responsible for producing West Indies Women’s teams that perform consistently with winning performances in ODIs and T20Is.

Cricket West Indies has begun the search for a permanent head coach for the West Indies Women. That person will replace interim head coach, Gus Logie, who has been in charge of the women’s team since October 2019.

According to CWI, developing Women’s cricket through the region is a vital part of its strategic plan, and the role remains pivotal as the West Indies Women’s team performances are an inspiration to the next generation of female cricketers across the Caribbean.

Potential candidates will require an accredited Level-3 Coaching qualification to apply and will be responsible for leading the process to develop and implement standards and protocols consistent with CWI’s overall strategy and objectives for cricket.

Additionally, CWI requires that all candidates must be of West Indian heritage.

“Following the recently-concluded Women’s T20 World Cup, we have now begun the recruitment process for finding a permanent Women’s team Head Coach,” said CWI’s Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams.

“The successful candidate will be expected to drive our women’s program forward and improve our results across both formats. We are grateful for the efforts of interim Head Coach Gus Logie, who has led the squad during this transition period and will continue in his interim role until the process has concluded.”

The successful candidate will primarily be responsible for producing West Indies Women’s teams that perform consistently with winning performances in ODIs and T20Is through the design and delivery of well-structured and progressive coaching programs.

The new coach will also be entrusted with effectively deploying resources and implementing tactical initiatives to ensure the achievement of superior match results and top placement in all ICC competitions as well as managing the on and off-field development of current and new players through elite player development, health and welfare programmes.

The new coach will also lead an elite and dynamic team management unit to get the maximum output from the players. (www.sportsmax.tv)