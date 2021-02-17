CWI announces Antigua will host full Sri Lanka tour to Caribbean

The teams will play three T20Is, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and two Test matches in a bio-secure environment from Wednesday, March 3 to Friday, April 2.

Spread the love













Cricket West Indies has announced the dates for Sri Lanka’s upcoming tour of the Caribbean, which is scheduled to get under way next month with all matches in Antigua.

The teams will play three T20Is, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and two Test matches in a bio-secure environment from Wednesday, March 3 to Friday, April 2. The series will mark the fourth for the regional team since July but will be the first at home following overseas trips to England, New Zealand, and more recently Bangladesh.

The T20I series will create history as the first official international matches to be played by the West Indies Men’s team at the recently ICC accredited Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) and the first West Indies T20Is to be played in Antigua since 2013. As reigning ICC T20 World Cup champions, West Indies will use these matches as important preparation for the defense of their T20 World Cup title which is scheduled to be held in India later this year.

The CG Insurance ODI Series will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on March 10, 12, and 14, with the third being a day/night encounter. The CG Insurance ODIs form part of the ICC Super League and these three matches provide the opportunity for West Indies to secure their first points as the team tries to qualify automatically for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

The two Test matches will be played at the same venue with the first match starting on Sunday, March 21 and the second starting March 29, providing the West Indies with another opportunity to win points and climb the ICC World Test Championship table following the recent win in Bangladesh.

The last International West Indies Men’s Home Series featured Ireland in January. (www.sportsmax.tv)