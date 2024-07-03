C&W Communications mobilising aid for those impacted by Beryl

- Advertisement -

Leading telecoms provider C&W Communications, the operators of Flow, Flow Business, C&W Business and BTC, is mobilising resources and aid for those impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

Beryl roared across the Caribbean Sea after bringing devastation to the Windward Islands as it made landfall on Carriacou as a Category 4 storm with 150mph sustained winds. It is the strongest known hurricane to pass through the Grenadines, according to data from NOAA that goes back to 1851.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with our Caribbean brothers and sisters, especially those in the Windward Islands, including Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” said Inge Smidts, Chief Executive Officer, C&W Communications.

“We recognise the immense challenges they are facing, and we are deeply moved by the strength and resilience they have shown. Their courage and community spirit are truly inspiring, and we stand with them during this challenging time.”

The company has deployed resources through the Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation to provide shelter and comfort to those most in need, and US$400,000 has been allocated to support disaster recovery efforts including a donation to the World Central Kitchen – a commitment that will provide immediate relief and long-term support.

“World Central Kitchen is known for its rapid response in delivering meals to those in need, especially during emergencies. Together, we will work to ensure that nutritious meals reach the most vulnerable individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Beryl,” added Smidts.

To further help support impacted communities, the company is also providing free data for prepaid mobile users, and disconnections for postpaid users has been suspended.

“Our networks have taken a hit as is expected with such a formidable storm, but we will build back better and stronger. We have been operating in the Caribbean for more than a century and we have that experience, we are well equipped, and we stand ready to respond to this adversity,” said Smidts.

“And to the communities in the North Caribbean in Beryl’s path, especially Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, we also stand with you, and we are committed to providing support and assistance in any way we can.”