Cutting Edge keeps sharp with victory over All Saints United in ABFA Female League

By Samuel Peters

There were no goal barrages in the third round of the ABFA Female Football as leaders Fort Road FC had a bye, but there was a win for Cutting Edge over All Saints United, while Wadadli United FC played out to a draw with Trendsetters FC.

Playing at the ABFA Technical Center, Cutting Edge’s Kavita Cordice and Ajahna Martin brought up respective goals in the 11th and 17th minutes of play to which the game ended two-nil.

In the ABFA First Division, Five Islands beat Lion Hill two-nil but not before both teams had to play with 10 men at Golden Grove. In the 51st minute, Terrel Duberry of Lion Hill FC and Elijah Whyte of Five Islands FC were sent off for reportedly being involved in violent conduct – kicking opponents. However, the goals came in the 84th and 86th minute as a tired Lion Hill defence yielded two to give the Five Islands side the win.

The other match between Police and Bendals saw an own goal being the deciding factor with the lawmen enjoying the victory.