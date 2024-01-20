Cutlass attack on woman and children lands man in prison for nearly seven years

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Back in 2020, Jared Robinson, armed with a cutlass, unleashed a wave of terror on a woman and two children. Fast forward to the present, Robinson now finds himself facing six years and eight months behind bars.

Late last year, Jared Robinson pleaded guilty to three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of malicious damage in relation to an incident where he injured a then eight-year-old girl, her mother, and his then 14-year-old cousin.

The violent incident transpired on April 11, 2020 at the home of one of the accused’s family members in Swetes.

After hearing a noise, the adult victim, Tanisha Gregory, went to investigate and was shocked to find Robinson in the hallway, brandishing a shiny object, which he used to attack her. During the confrontation, she raised her right hand, and received a 7cm laceration, 1.5 cm deep.

The turmoil extended to the living room, where two children were watching television.

The eight-year-old suffered an open depressed skull fracture accompanied by a 9cm laceration, while the 14-year-old received a 4cm laceration to her hand.

Additionally, Robinson wielded the cutlass to damage the rear windshield of his cousin David Patrick’s car which was parked outside.

During the attack, Robinson claimed to be experiencing a psychotic episode due to smoking marijuana he believed was laced.

A psychiatric report diagnosed him with schizophrenia and substance use disorder, recommending medication as part of his treatment.

Robinson underwent treatment and after being deemed fit, he pleaded guilty to the charges.

During the sentencing hearing, Justice Tunde Bakre acknowledged the gravity of the crime committed against a woman and two minors with a cutlass.

However, considering Robinson’s reported good behaviour in prison, his mental health during the incident, and his compliance with treatment, the sentence was reduced from an initial 11 years to six years and eight months for each count of wounding.

An additional six months were given for malicious damage, with the sentences running concurrently.

Taking into account his time on remand since April 2020, more than three years will be deducted from his total sentence.