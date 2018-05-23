Customs officer questioned over missing drugs

May 23, 2018 OBSERVER media The Big Stories No comments
New Story

A junior Customs officer was being questioned up to late yesterday after his home was searched in connection with a probe about a missing barrel that contained drugs and which was supposed to be under surveillance.

That’s according to sources close to the probe.

The barrel, which was in storage at Customs cargo at the V.C. Bird International Airport, had been brought into the country on Amerijet and when found to contain drugs, the K-9 Unit and Customs kept it under surveilance waiting for someone to go to clear it.

But then, the barrel disappeared last week when there was a change in the monitoring system, a source said.

The Customs officer was arrested since Friday because the barrel reportedly disappeared under his watch.

The officer’s home was searched but the police did not find any trace of the barrel nor its contents.

However, the police reportedly found camouflage clothing which they believe had been confiscated from people entering the country. It is illegal to wear any clothing resembling army camouflage so people entering the country with them are usually required to hand them over to the Customs authorities.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.