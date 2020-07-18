Customs officer on drug charges gets bail

Spread the love













A Customs officer facing a number of drug-related charges, was granted $400,000 bail in the High Court on Friday.

Al Marlon Antonio, 26, who was charged just over a week ago with possession of 40 pounds of the controlled drug, possession with intent to transfer the same, being concerned in supplying cannabis, importation of cannabis, and drug trafficking, was required to pay a cash component of $40,000 in order to secure his release.

The other bail conditions include providing two sureties, and reporting to a police station three days per week.

The contraband was discovered at the Deep Water Harbour in a barrel containing food items last Thursday, during a joint operation conducted by the police and Customs officials.

The street value of the drug was estimated to be around $400,000.