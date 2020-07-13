Customs officer charged in drug bust

Spread the love













A 26-year-old Customs officer charged with an over 400-thousand-dollar drug bust will be appearing before a Magistrate in September.

Last week, Al Antonio, was arrested and charged possession of 40 pounds of Cannabis, possession with intent to transfer, being concerned in the supply of the drug, importation of the drug and drug trafficking

On Monday, the resident of the Old Runway, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh where his lawyer, Wendel Robinson alleged that there is a conspiracy in the police investigation because the broker who was found in possession of the drugs was not charged.

The Magistrate therefore adjourned the matter to allow for proper disclosure of the case file.

The matter will therefore be heard on September 10.