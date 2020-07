Spread the love













A Customs officer charged with a string of drugs offences relating to a bust of 40 pounds of cannabis has been granted bail.

Al Antonio must provide $40,000 cash of his total $400,000 bail, plus two sureties to be released.

The 26-year-old, of Old Runway, is facing charges including possession of cannabis and drug trafficking. The drugs are said to be worth more than $400,000.

He is scheduled to return to court in September.