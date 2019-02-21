Customs launches internal probe after officer caught with drugs

The Customs & Excise Division is giving its full support to the Office of National Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy (ONDCP) following the arrest of Customs Officer Desmond Lewis.

With four-and-a-half years’ service in the Customs and Excise Department, Lewis was this week charged with drug possession and intent to supply one pound of marijuana to others.

In a release to the media yesterday, the department said it has been apprised of Lewis’s arrest and “wishes to advise the public that it will continue to fully cooperate with the ONDCP and the Police as they continue to carry out their investigations.”

ONDCP earlier said it caught the officer in Golden Grove on Monday with the marijuana which is valued $4,500.

The drug is believed to have been smuggled into Antigua through the Customs Bonded Warehouse.

The Customs & Excise Division said it “is also conducting its own internal inquiry into the matter as the officer, at the time of his arrest in the Jennings area, should have been on duty in St. John’s“.

The division has since thanked the ONDCP “for the role it continues to play in the ongoing effort to keep the country’s borders safe“.