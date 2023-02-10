Customs fraud case committed to May assizes

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Three individuals who allegedly scammed the Customs department out of thousands of dollars will be called before a High Court judge sometime after May to answer to the serious charges.

Customs officer Joesine Christian and brokers Rowan Matthew and Foston George are jointly charged with conspiracy to defraud in relation to a 2017 incident at Deep Water Harbour in which the three reportedly gained a large sum of money from Customs.

Christian is also charged with cheating the public revenue and corruption in public office.

The two brokers are facing additional charges of obtaining money by false pretences and making a false declaration.

The three defendants are believed to have obtained money by using duty-free concession codes from the government to pocket money from their clients.

Yesterday, the prosecution submitted dozens of exhibits and a list of more than 15 witnesses who could testify against the trio should they plead not guilty when their case comes up in the High Court’s May assizes.

Meanwhile, Matthew is awaiting the committal of two other similar matters.