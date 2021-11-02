Customs Broker accused of fraudulent conversion to appear in High Court next year

A Jennings man is now set to appear in the High Court next year on a charge of fraudulent conversion.

Thirty-eight-year-old, Jairo Ephraim, is believed to have taken EC$5500 from a man to clear a vehicle, but used the monies for his own benefit.

According to reports, the victim imported a car from Japan which arrived in July 2020. It is around this time that he allegedly acquired the services of the defendant who is a Customs broker to clear his vehicle.

The victim reportedly gave Ephraim a sum of EC$5500 to carry out the process and at one point in September, he also reportedly handed over the document needed to clear the vehicle from the Deep-Water Harbour to Ephraim.

Reportedly, after some time, several calls to the accused went unanswered.

It was after those failed attempts that the complainant reported the matter to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The defendant was reportedly taken into custody in October that year where he allegedly admitted to having received the money.

It was for those reasons that he was charged with Fraudulent Conversion.

His case was committed to the January assizes on Friday by Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh.