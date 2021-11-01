29.9 C
St John's
Monday, 01 November, 2021
Customs and Excise Division issues scam alert

ST. JOHN’S,  1st November, 2021 – The The Antigua and Barbuda Customs and Excise Division urges the public to be on alert for scam artists seeking to use the Division’s name to transact business. 

The Division has received a number of reports where members of the public have been contacted by individuals using an international number under the cover of the Antigua and Barbuda Customs branding, soliciting either personal information or to pay for services.  

The public is hereby urged to be extremely vigilant in receiving calls or messages from numbers they do not recognise and be extremely wary of anyone they may deem suspicious of falsely representing the Antigua and Barbuda Customs and Excise Division.  

In all material cases, the Division is urging that such matters be reported to either the Division or to the relevant authority who would be in a position to either verify or investigate the calls or messages since such incidents are punishable by law in Antigua and Barbuda.  

To reach the Antigua and Barbuda Customs and Excise Division with a report or inquiry, please contact: 268-462-9625 or Email: [email protected].  

