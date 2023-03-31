Curtains Close On Cool & Smooth School’s Netball Competition

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

The 2023 edition of the Cool and Smooth Interschool Netball League culminated on Wednesday afternoon at the YMCA Sports Complex with a number of winners being crowned.

Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) walked away with both the League and Knockout titles in the 18 and under section, finishing their campaign undefeated in both sections by defeating Antigua State College (ASC).

The ladies in brown also earned a second-place finish in the 16 and under division as well.

Kiara Samuel was named the League MVP and Kendisha Greenaway, the Knockout MVP.

ASC was second and Irene B Williams Secondary School, third.

Antigua Girls’ High School (AGHS) were named the 16 and under and 13 and under secondary champions.

AGHS finished undefeated in the 16 and under league title. Joy Shaw was named the MVP.

OCS was second and Princess Margaret School (PMS), third.

Most Improved team went to Care Hall Secondary and the Most disciplined, Irene B Williams.

Both teams also received the same award in the 16 and under section.

Meanwhile, PMS were the 16 and under secondary knockout champions after defeating OCS on Wednesday.

Sanura Lewis was named the Knockout MVP.

AGHS 2 were the 14 and under secondary champs, PMS second, and AGHS 1, third.

Azalea Simon was named the MVP for that section.

In the 13 and under primary division, Sunnydale Primary were the champions, finishing undefeated in their category.

Haley Jarvis was named the MVP.

Golden Grove Primary was second and JT Ambrose, third.

Jennings Primary were the Most Disciplined team and Potters Primary, the Most Improved School.