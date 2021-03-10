Curfew to return to 8pm to 5am from Monday

Mar 10, 2021 | Headline, Local, News, The Big Stories | 0 comments

Curfew to return to 8pm to 5am from Monday

Spread the love

State media is reporting that a decision was made at cabinet today that the curfew hours will run from 8 pm to 5 am as of Monday, March 15th. That curfew will run for one month.

ABS reported this was confirmed by the Government Chief of Staff Lionel ‘Max’ Hurst following today’s cabinet meeting.

The state media entity reported bars are to remain closed and restaurants will continue to be restricted to take outs only.

Observer Media will continue to follow this story and bring you further details.